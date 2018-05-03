Acting SPLM Sec-Gen calls on members to unite

It is the moral obligation for the SPLM party to recognize the suffering of the people of South Sudan by uniting as a means to end the war, according to the Acting Secretary-General.

Jemma Nunu says the region has done enough to try and unite the party through the Arusha, Entebbe and Cairo declarations, but the party is still unable to finalize its reunification.

Members of the SPLM National Liberation Council from the mainstream, SPLM-IO under Taban Deng, and some leaders from the Former Detainees are engaged in the party’s meeting in Juba.

The three-day meeting is, however, not being attended Dr. Riek Machar, and Pagan Amum, among others, despite having been reportedly invited.

Those in attendance seek to discuss the reunification of the SPLM factions, the High Level Revitalization Forum, and the National Dialogue.

Addressing the gathering on Thursday, Jemma Nunu Kumba said the conflict is eroding the historical gains of the SPLM.

She said South Sudanese expects peace from all the leaders within and outside the country.

“We have no time to remain bitter and no time to dwell in the past, because the future is more important than the past, and because the hopes of our people depends on us,” said Ms Nunu.

“It is high time we rise above our past and above our differences to deliver a peaceful environment in which our noble people will live and take care of their own aspirations.”

On party hierarchy, Ms Nunu said not all the leaders can excel to the top leadership of the party or of the country.

“We could never all aspire to be the President of South Sudan. From a practical perspective –even if all want to be President –that could never be possible,” she added.

“So why not accept this reality and stop fighting. Those who want to be President should stop war, settle down and wait for their chance.”

The SPLM constitution states that anyone serving in the capacity of the chairman automatically becomes the party’s Presidential candidate.

Before the fall out in 2013, several members of the SPLM leadership expressed interest in replacing Salva Kiir through the National Liberation Council’s conference.

The first session of the fourth SPLM National Liberation Council meeting was attended by Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and a representative of the Egyptian President, and several other dignitaries.

The event will end on Saturday with resolutions on the party’s future.