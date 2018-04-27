Acting SPLA chief flown to Nairobi for treatment

The SPLA says the acting Chief of Defense Forces, General Jok Riak is responding well to treatment in Nairobi, Kenya.

Jok was flown out of the country on Thursday in what the army says was complications related to stomach upset and fatigue.

“He is quite encouraging. I spoke to his personal doctor and she said the outcome of all the tests indicated that everything was absolutely normal except there was a very sharp rise in the level of acidity which was attributed to under feeding,” said Brigadier General Lul Ruai, the spokesperson of the SPLA.

“This came about as a result of the sad news he had received last Friday that the late SPLA chief of Defense Forces had passed away.”

“Secondly it was also discovered that he had Malaria.”

The General took over as Acting SPLA boss after the death of General James Ajongo last week.

Brigadier General Lul Ruai told Eye Radio that General Jok Riak will likely be discharged from the hospital on Friday evening or over the weekend.