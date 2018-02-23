UN accuses 40 S. Sudanese officials of war crimes

UN Human Rights Commission says it has collected evidence to hold more than 40 South Sudanese officials accountable for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

On Friday, the Commission released its first report since it was mandated by the Human Rights Council.

It is mandate was to collect and preserve evidence for use in the Hybrid Court and other accountability mechanisms agreed under the 2015 peace agreement.

In the 58,000-page document, the Commission has already identified 8 Lieutenant Generals, 17 Major-Generals, 8 Brigadier Generals, 5 Colonels and 3 State Governors who may bear individual responsibility for serious violations of human rights and international crimes.

“We not only looked at the incidents or events that occurred, but we also collected evidence which looked at the patterns in conducts, the question of command structures, those individuals who were in command and control,” Yasmin Sooka, the Chairperson of the Commission told Eye Radio via telephone from Nairobi.

“On the basis of that, you actually begin to identify those who, in fact, were in those structures.”

Last year, the UN commission said the AU was making itself complicit in South Sudan’s bloodshed by failing to set up the court.

It called the AU again today for the court to be established.