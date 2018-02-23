UN accuses 40 S. Sudanese officials of war crimes

UN Human Rights Commission says it has collected evidence to hold more than 40 South Sudanese officials accountable for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

On Friday, the Commission released its first report since it was mandated by the Human Rights Council.

It is mandate was to collect and preserve evidence for use in the Hybrid Court and other accountability mechanisms agreed under the 2015 peace agreement.

Speaking to Eye Radio’s Mansuru Nyalaziri via phone from Nairobi, the Chairperson of the Commission, Yasmin Sooka, described how they collected the evidence: