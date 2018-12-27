Accidents peak high on weekends in Juba

The director of traffic police has said that the institution registers on average between eight and ten cases of accidents at least each weekend in Juba city.

Major General, Akot John Akot stated this while passing his message on the Eve of the Christmas holiday.

“The rate of accidents per a weekend was between 8 and 10 and when you multiply ten per a month… it not good,” he said.

This means the same figures are at risk of accidents every weekend. He said most of the incidents occur particularly among young boda-boda riders.

According to Major Akot, some of them are underage and often ride when they are intoxicated. “I urge them not to be drunk because drunkenness is the main reason [cause] of accidents in South Sudan.”

He advised them to be careful with their lives: “I am also asking my children and brothers that we need to be very careful ….and I want to tell you that be careful from the so call weekend.”

To parents, General Akot said; “they should not allow their boys to ride motorbikes, because you all know that when someone is happy its end up always with bad things.”