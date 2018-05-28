Abyei tables its first draft constitution

Abyei Administration Area is expected to table its draft constitution for the first reading at the area assembly on Monday.

The area has been operating under what they called basic law.

Kon Mayiith, the area Deputy Chief Administrator, says after the third reading, the draft will be sent to the president for approval.

“There was no proper administration in the area but there is now a kind of administration which was establish by presidential order,” he told Eye Radio.

“At least we need to have also the law and that where we came up with the constitution which we tabled and then now it is to be passed by the area assembly.”

Abyei special administrative status came about through the 2004 Protocol on the Resolution of the Abyei Conflict in the Comprehensive Peace Agreement.

Under the terms of the Abyei Protocol, the Abyei Area was declared, on an interim basis, to be simultaneously part of the states of South Khordufan and Northern Bahr el Ghazal and issues related to be determined by the Presidency, made up of President Salva Kiir and President Omar al Bashir.

However in 2013, the Ngok Dinka held a referendum to be included as part of South Sudan, although it was unrecognized.