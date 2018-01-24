Abyei residents protest against ‘discrimination’ by UNISFA

Daily activities in the Abyei Area have come to a standstill after residents staged a peaceful demonstration, protesting against discrimination at the UN peacekeeping mission base in the region.

Besides peacekeeping, the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei is charged with facilitating delivery of humanitarian aid and the free movement of relief workers in and around Abyei.

UNISFA has been rehabilitating roads in the region.

However, the residents said the peacekeepers have been selective in the road renovations, only focusing on areas inhabited by the Misseriya tribesmen.

“We are protesting against one of the people working with UNISFA, in the engineering department. He is the one in charge of the implementation of all service projects in the area and even for the army of UNISFA. All these projects have stopped,” said Bulabek Deng, the Executive chief of Abyei.

Officials there also said Anet, the main market in the disputed area, has been closed down as part of the protests.

Eye Radio’s attempts to reach the UNISFA leadership was not immediately successful.