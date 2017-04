A Local chief in Abyei, Nyol Paguot, says business has now resumed, after unknown gunmen killed a driver and wounded two others in an ambush on Amiet road last week.

In a separate incident, Nyol said a suspect has been arrested by a committee after a fatal stabbing in the marketplace this month.

He said the Dinka Ngok and Messeriyria peace committees are working closely to improve security at the main market in Amiet.