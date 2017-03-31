Abducted Indian oil workers released – ambassador

The Indian ambassador in Juba, Srikumar Menon, has confirmed that the two Indian oil workers, who were abducted by an anti-government group in the oilfields more than three weeks ago, have been released.

Ambassador Menon says the two were seized in northeast of Maiwut State early this month by forces loyal to Dr. Riek Machar.

Speaking to Eye Radio this afternoon, the Indian ambassador says that the two nationals were unconditionally released yesterday.

“I can confirm that the two Indian nationals, Medun Gane and Edwards Ambrose who were abducted Dar oil fields from the 8th of March are finally released by the captors,” the ambassador said.

“…We are glad all the views of all concerns have prevailed and their release has been secured amicably,” he said.

Ambassador Menon says the two were working for DAR Petroleum, a joint consortium of China National Petroleum Corporation and China’s Sinopec.

Media reports indicate that a third oil worker, a Pakistani, has also been released.