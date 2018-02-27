9 people die of suspected meningitis in Ayachi County

At least 9 people have been reported dead in a suspected meningitis outbreak in Ayaci County, Imatong state.

Meningitis is a serious infection of the thin lining that surrounds the brain and spinal cord.

According to the World Health Organization, meningitis – which kills within 24 hours – is potentially fatal and should always be viewed as a medical emergency.

The first incidence was reported 2 weeks ago in Ayaci County.

Currently, a health team from the American Refugee Committee is on the ground.

“We had to examine and found a lot of convulsions, fever and stiff neck cases. This is more consistent with meningitis,” said Ochaya Emmanuel, the leader of the rescue team.

For his part, the Disease and Surveillance Officer in the greater Magwi area, Komakech Michael, said they have sent samples to the state ministry of health for examination.

“We are waiting for the results of the samples to be given out so that we find out exactly the particular disease which is affecting people in that area,” he said.

Symptoms of meningitis include sudden high fever, stiff neck, and severe headache with nausea or vomiting.

Others are confusion or difficulty concentrating, seizures and skin rash.

Doctors advise people to seek immediate medical care in case of suspected meningitis.

Early treatment of bacterial meningitis can prevent serious complications.