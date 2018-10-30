80 S. Sudanese under scholarship in Israel hopeful to improve farming

South Sudanese studying agriculture in Israel are hopeful to improve farming in the country once they complete the training.

A South Sudanese journalist who visited fellow South Sudanese studying agriculture in Israel last week said that there are eighty South Sudanese who are under the scholarship.

Emmanuel Monychol, who is also the chief editor of The Dawn Newspaper was among 23 African journalists delegation selected to witness African Agric students under an Israeli government scholarship.

He said this is the second batch of students who left South Sudan for Israel in August this year to study agriculture.

Monychol said that the first batch of South Sudanese under scholarship in Israel comprises of 20 students, have returns home this year after 14 months of training.

He told Eye Radio by phone from Israeli’s second most populous city, Tel Aviv that South Sudanese students have acquired modern agriculture farming skills through their studies.

“Our students who are learning in Israel feel that if they are supported with this modern knowledge they are acquiring, and supported by the government then they should be able to produce more food for the majority of people.”

Last year, the Deputy Director-General who is the head of Africa Division at the Ministry of Foreign Affair, Amb. Yoram Elron told the Press that the Israeli government will support South Sudan in the field of agriculture in order to improve its food production.

According to the Israeli official, South Sudan is amongst the selected African countries that will benefit for the support that will be offered by the Jewish State of Israel.

Amb. Elron said the numerous fields that need Israeli support include; agriculture, economic and social development.

He said the government of Israel only needed peace to come to South Sudan in order to fully support the new nation of Africa in the area of women empowerment, education, and agriculture.

“We will be able to help in these areas mentioned because South Sudan is like any other African country with a lot of potentials.”

According to Monychol, he visited some of the students in different parts of Israel and one of the colleges he visited was Ashkelon college of agriculture in Israel.

He said he observed that the learners are now able to apply modern Agric techniques in the fields.

“They have the urge to go back home and start their own farm or start their own agriculture, and what has been discovered in Israel is 3 percent of the total population is the one producing food for the 97 percent and what is making it possible is this modern farming technique.”

Monychol also said some of them are earning for the work they do as part-timers and are able to save up to at least 2,000 US dollars monthly.

However, he said some of the students are under pressure from their families who often ask them to send money back home.