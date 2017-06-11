Gov’t allocates 80m SSP for low-cost housing project

The Council of Ministers has approved a sum of 80 million South Sudanese Pounds for completion of the low-cost housing project which was initiated in 2012, the Minister of information has said.

The project was to build 50 houses on the western part of Juba town on Juba-Yei road to accommodate senior government civil servants.

Michael Makuei said the scheme was disrupted following implementation of the austerity measures which was introduced after the shutdown of the oilfields in 2012.

Mr. Makuei said the Chinese company; Zhengzhou Overseas Construction Engineering contracted to work on the houses, had only built eight out of the required number due to lack of funding from the government.

He told journalists after the regular council of ministers meeting over the weekend that the council has now allocated the money for the company to finish the construction.

“The sum of 80 million South Sudanese Pounds was approved for the completion of the housing units, as you know very well that there were supposed to be 50 housing units there behind the mountain being constructed for the senior staff of the Government. But unfortunately, the company manages to construct only 18 after which we were struck by the austerity measures and as such the company could not complete, at present they need a sum of 80 million South Sudanese Pounds for the completion of 18 units of the housing project and this was approved,” Makuei said.

Mr. Makuei also said an amount of 4 million South Sudanese Pounds has been approved to improve the sewage system in Amarat residential area.

He said that the Ministry of Housing, Land and Urban Development has been directed to supervise and monitor the planning and construction of Government infrastructures in the town.