8 states miss out as secondary school exams commence

As the South Sudan secondary school leaving examinations commenced on Monday morning, eight states are not taking part in the exercise.

They include Fashoda, Bieh, Latjor, and Central Upper Nile.

The Minister of General Education, Deng Deng Hoc, said some of the states have no candidates; others are facing insecurity.

“We hope next year they will have candidates,” he said.

Initially, the exercise was set to begin last week, but postponed to today due to financial constraints.

Deng Hoc rang the bell on Monday morning at Juba Model secondary school.

Nearly 14,000 students are sitting the secondary school examinations all over the country.

The examinations will continue until Friday next week.