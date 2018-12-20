8 juveniles sentenced to 5 years in prison for killing a child

Eight of the 12 Juveniles arrested in connection with the death of a child early this year have been convicted to serve a term of 5 years in the main prison’s reformatory center.

Four other children who are below 13 years of age shall be reporting to the prison once a week for a period of two years.

The 12 children were arrested in February for their involvement in a juvenile fight that left one child dead.

The incident happened at Walawalang, few kilometers north of Juba.

In a court verdict read out on Wednesday by the Jubek State High Court Judge, Nicholas Makuach Bol, the 12 children shall pay a blood compensation of 12 cattle, 24 goats to the family of the deceased.

An additional amount of money shall also be paid by the family of the convicted children.

Justice Nicholas Makuach Bol ruling can be appealed within 15 days, if any party so wishes.

Godfrey Victor is the executive director of the rights body, Justice and Human rights Observatory, the group that provided legal representation to the convicts.

In a statement to the media, Mr. Victor said his team shall interpret the ruling with the parents of the convicts, and decide the next course of action.

“One of the thing is that we are going to explain to them the content of this judgment, and we are going to explain to them what it means by this judgment in legal terms and in a manner that they can understand.”

He added that he is going to appeal since the decision of the court is subject to appeal.

“This judgment of course you cannot punish a judge for his decision or you cannot blame a judge for his decision, that is the decision of the court, a decision of the court is subject to appeal.”

When contacted, the parents from both sides, declined to comment on the ruling.