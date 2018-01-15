8 arrested in connection with Turalei prison break

Eight people have been arrested in connection with the recent Turalei prison break.

The suspects allegedly aided escape of two detainees from the detention facility.

According to Turalei County Commissioner Santino Amol the men raided a police station in order to release their youth leaders.

“Those who were taken out from the custody have been brought back to the cell and now they are in the custody again,” he said.

The youth belong to a group that calls itself J-One and the arrested individuals are among the ring leaders, according to Mr Amol.

He added that two more suspect are still on the run:

“They are 10 but eight of them now they are in the custody and the two have not yet been found.”

Last week, the two youth leaders – Madhieu Mathiang Majok and Deng Duot Atem – were detained for allegedly mobilizing their supporters to reject the new leadership of the youth association called the J-One.

As a result, their supporters forced their way into the police station and freed them.