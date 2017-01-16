777 unit set to resume operations

The national police service says the 777 unit will resume full operations this week after it was shut down for almost a year.

The police spokesperson, Brigadier Daniel Justin, said the emergency unit was shut down last year because most of their vehicles had broken down.

“The minister of Interior took a step to take the vehicles for maintenance, and almost all of them are out,” Brig Justin told Eye Radio Monday.

However, he said the unit is also still facing a challenge of using streets that have not named.

He said this makes it difficult to respond to emergency calls, because the patrol units cannot locate the specific area; the police service will work with the Juba City Council to name the streets.