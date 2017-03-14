Over 70,000 S Sudanese have fled to Sudan since Feb – official

More than 70,000 South Sudanese refugees have arrived in the Sudan since the beginning of February, the Sudanese Aid Commissioner has said.

Ahmed Mohamed Adam says they had fled due to hunger in different parts of South Sudan.

Mr. Mohamed says the South Sudanese refugees who have arrived in Sudan will be provided with the necessary support.

He told Eye Radio that more refugee camps will also be set at the border areas to host new arrivals.

“They’re being treated as refugees and the aid commissioner is following the legal status and procedures and then to assist them with their humanitarian needs through many local and foreign aid organizations,” Mr Mohamed said.

Last week, Sudanese political parties, civil society organizations and many public figures announced wide campaign to provide aid for South Sudan.

Since the conflict erupted in 2013, a total of 1,400,883 South Sudanese sought refuge in the neighboring countries, particularly in Uganda, Ethiopia, Kenya, and the Sudan, according to UNHCR.