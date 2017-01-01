Over 700 families displaced in Jalle

At least 700 families have been displaced from their homes in Jalle County, Jonglei, following an attack in the area on Christmas Day.

Eight people were killed during the incident, and the attackers were identified as a group of cattle raiders from a neighboring state.

Area MP Kuol Bol says some of the victims have fled to Bor town, while others ran to northern part of the county for safety.

Hon Bol urged humanitarian agencies to provide lifesaving assistance to those who have been displaced from their homes.

The displaced need food, medical supplies and non-food items.