7 year-old boy dies in grenade explosion

A 7-year-old boy died on Thursday in Bor town when a grenade he was playing with exploded.

Eight of his playmates were injured in the explosion, with one in critical condition.

According to Bor municipality authorities, the wounded youngsters are now receiving medical attention at the Bor Civil Hospital.

“The grenade belonged to somebody called Garang, a CID officer. It was in a room when the children sneaked in, took it and started playing with it,” said Gai Makhor, the Mayor of Bor town.

“The grenade exploded, killing the child and wounding eight others.”

The National Mine Action Authority often asks security personnel in general to keep arms and ammunitions out of reach of children and civilians to avoid such incidents.