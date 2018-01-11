7 samples test negative for Hemorrhagic Fever-WHO

Seven samples taken from patients with suspected hemorrhagic fever in Yirol East have tested negative, according to the World Health Organization.

Last week, health officials in Eastern Lakes State said four people died after contracting a virus with symptoms that include bleeding and vomiting blood.

The State Minister of Health, Dr. Mariam Paul, said one more case was reported in a remote village in Yirol this week.

There were also reports of “death and abortions in domestic animals and wild birds” with similar signs.

The WHO said following the outbreak which was reported in December, it launched response with the Ministry of Health and other partners.

It had earlier said it was monitoring 60 people who came in contact with the deceased to establish whether they were also infected.

“Blood samples were drawn from humans and animals to analyze possible causes of the outbreak,” read WHO’s latest statement on the outbreak.

The organization revealed that the seven human blood samples drawn tested negative.

However, it did not disclose the results of the animals that were also tested.

Hemorrhagic illness can be caused by a wide range of diseases – including Rift Valley Fever, Crimean- Congo hemorrhagic fever, dengue, as well as Lassa fever and Marburg.

The public is advised to be cautious when in contact with similar signs and symptoms.