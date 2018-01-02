7 rape cases reported at Juba Teaching Hospital

An 18 year old girl who was gang-raped is among seven victims of rape who have been reported at the Juba Teaching Hospital, according to a Clinical Officer in charge of Gender-based violence.

The incidents happened between Christmas and the New Year.

So far ten cases of sexual assaults were registered with most of them being from victims of rape, said Dr. Samuel Legge.

“The cases that reached to me here in Juba Teaching Hospital are 10 cases all of them are sexual assaults. Three were sexually assaulted and 7 were raped,” he added.

He told Eye Radio that one of the cases involves an eighteen year old girl who was raped by more than one person.

Dr. Legge said most of the incidents happened during the night hours from the 24th December to New Year eve.

Some of the suspects have been arrested in connections with the rape cases, he revealed.

Two months ago, Juba Teaching Hospital also reported that three women were raped in separate incidents in Juba.