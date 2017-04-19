60 aid workers evacuated from Jonglei, UN confirms

60 humanitarian workers were evacuated over the weekend from parts of former Jonglei due to insecurity, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator for South Sudan has said.

Eugene Owusu said the relocation of the aid workers came after serious violence and escalation of insecurity in the area.

Mr. Owusu told a news conference in Juba this morning that the workers are still facing a dangerous situation and difficult operating environment.

“As regard the operating environment, humanitarian workers are increasingly operating in difficult, in a dangerous environment and humanitarian workers are paying in their ultimate sacrifice with their lives,” Mr Owusu said.

“Over the weekend the humanitarian community was compelled to relocate 60 humanitarians from parts of Jonglei following serious violence and the escalations in insecurity there,” he said.

Mr. Owusu said at least 82 aid workers have been killed since December 2013, including the six who were killed recently in an ambush on the road from Juba to Pibor.

He said three contractors working with a humanitarian agency in Wau were also killed a week ago.

Yesterday, the undersecretary in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Gatwech Peter Kulang, also said aid organizations were pulling out of the former Jonglei, particularly Waat, Akobo and Walgak, due to insecurity.