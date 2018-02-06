6 new suspected cases of RVF reported in E. Lakes

Six new suspected cases of Rift Valley Fever have been reported in Eastern Lakes State, the Ministry of Health has said in a statement.

They include two males and four females between the ages of 7 and 60.

In its latest situation report, the Ministry of Health said as of February 2, a total of 26 suspected cases have been reported in the state.

“Out of the cases reported since December 7 2017, three have been confirmed, three died and were classified as probable cases with epidemiological linkage to the three confirmed cases,” the statement read.

“Four were classified as non-cases following negative laboratory results for RVF, and 16 are still classified suspect cases due to pending or partial laboratory sample testing.”

The reports stated that the new cases were reported in Yirol East County.

However, the number of alerts have continued to decline.

The Ministry of Health said reports of illness and death in livestock are still rampant in the outbreak area.

Rift Valley fever is a viral disease characterized by fever, muscle pains, and headaches which often last for up to a week.

The severe symptoms may include: loss of sight, infections of the brain and bleeding.