6 dead in Mingkaman boat accident

Six people have been confirmed dead after a boat capsized in the River Nile on Monday

, said Akech Deng, the Minister of Information in Jonglei State.

45 passengers were onboard, when the passenger vessel destined for Mingkaman from Bor Town in Jonglei State, overturned, he said.

However, the boat union in Mingkaman had earlier said that there were 41 people on the boat.

“We were told by the authorities in Mingkaman in Eastern Lakes State that 39 people are survived and six people were confirmed dead,” Mr Deng told Eye Radio.

The Minister said it is suspected that the boat was overloaded and it left the town during late hours of the night.

As a result, the boat union in Bor has been dissolved and members have been arrested for investigations.

“The members have been arrested to be investigated for an overload of the boat and what caused them to allow the boat leave late,” said Mr Akech.

He said an order has also been issued to limit the time for the departure of boats from Bor Town.

“The government of Jonglei state has issue order that there will be no boat that will leave Bor after 1 P.M to Golyar,” he added.

Earlier the Boat Association Chairperson in Mingkaman said at least four people were missing and a search was launched.

It is not clear how the incident happened, but David Garang said the captain of the boat had also been arrested for questioning.