6 aid workers kidnapped in Raja ambush

Six aid workers were among those abducted on Wau-Raja road during ambushes on travelers on Sunday, according to the UN office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, UNOCHA.

On Monday, Lol Information Minister said two commercial trucks and a vehicle belonging to an NGO were burnt down by unidentified attackers near Mogayat Boma in Khor Biridi.

Omer Eshag Mohamed said eight people lost their lives and five others were injured during the attack.

He said ten civilians were abducted by the gunmen and their whereabouts remained unknown.

In a statement, OCHA said “among the abductees, six of them are aid workers; one a foreign national and five staffs working with a national NGO”.

It said the incident occurred at the time when there were reports of armed clashes around that area.

OCHA is “gravely concern about the plight of the aid workers and call for their swift and safe return”.

The UN agency reiterated that all parties to respect the neutrality of aid partners and ensure safe and unhindered access for humanitarian workers.