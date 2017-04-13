$50,000 approved for students in Zimbabwe

The Minister of Higher Education says some 500,000 US dollars has been approved by the Council of Ministers to pay tuition fees for students on government scholarship in Zimbabwe.

Yien Oral Lam says he will lead a delegation that will take the money to the Zimbabwean capital, Harrare, as soon as the money is released by the Ministry of Finance.

There are almost 150 students who have been denied accommodation and lessons by their respective universities in demand for more than 1.7 million US dollars.

Mr. Yien says he is aware that some of them have been camping at the embassy for more than ten days now.

“We are in the process now with the Minister of Finance. The council directed the Minister of Finance to pay 500,000 US dollars, which could be good money for them to move forward with the coming semesters,” Mr. Yien said.

“Te council suggested that we should form a committee headed by myself and then committee of three so that soon we may proceed ahead as soon as the Minister of Finance made this money available,” he said.

The students said the fees have not been paid two years now.