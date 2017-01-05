Over 500 displaced in new violence – Gbudue

Over 500 Internally Displaced Persons have arrived in Yambio town from neighboring areas, authorities in Gbudue state say.

The Minister of Information, Gibson Bullen Wande, says the IDPs are fleeing violence by unidentified armed individuals in the areas of Bazunguru, Gbodo and Bazungua villages.

Mr. Wande says the IDPs are being registered by humanitarian agencies in Yambio. Most of them are women and children.

“As I am talking to you now, we have over 500 IDPs; they are camped at Nabima Primary School in Yambio,” he said.

“They [unknown gunmen] appeared there [Bazunguru, Gbodo and Bazungua] and confronted our forces in which the communities got scared and fled to Yambio.”

The information minister says the forces are currently pursuing the gunmen.

He says once the gunmen are driven away, the displace people will be able to return to their home areas.