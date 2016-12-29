500 acre farm burnt to ashes in Jubek

Fire has burnt down at least 500 acres of cultivated farm land and crops in Lokiliri County of Jubek State.

Authorities in the County say the cause of the fire is still not known. But they say the wind helped to spread the fire to the different parts of the area.

There are no fire fighters in the nearby vicinity who could help extinguish the fire.

“The whole farm and the crops that were already harvested also got burnt,” the Executive Director of Lokiliri County, Martin Simon, said speaking to Eye Radio.

The farm belongs to a communal project of fifty local farmers, who came together with support of farming implements from the Caritas humanitarian organization.

The project was aimed at using agriculture as a means to uplift their livelihoods; they had cultivated sorghum, Cassava and maize, all of which were burnt in the inferno.

This is the second time that fire destroys farm land and crops.

On Christmas Eve, a similar wild fire burnt down six houses and destroyed crops in a farm land in Lirya County, Jubek State.