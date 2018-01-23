5 schools in Jonglei temporarily relocated due to insecurity

Twic Central authorities in Jonglei have temporarily relocated five primary schools due to a growing insecurity in the area.

The area has been witnessing insecurity incidents related to cattle raiding and ethnic violence.

Commissioner Dau Akoi said approximately 3,000 pupils were forced to leave their areas due to insecurity there.

“Relocation of the five schools in Twic Central was due to insecurity, almost five years back when insecurity intensified in the area,” he said.

The primary schools, including Baping and Pathian have been moved to safer places mainly in Wangulei town, according to the commissioner.