5 people killed in renewed clashes in N. Liech

Five people have been killed in a renewed clashes in Northern Liech, according to the state authorities.

Eight others were wounded in the fighting which occurred on Thursday.

Lam Tungwar, the state Minister of Information, says the clashes between the government and opposition forces occurred in Kuergeng and Koch areas.

He said “three houses were actually burnt down” in the Kuergeng. However, in Koch there were no enough details of casualties and destruction caused by the clashes.

For his part, the SPLA-IO Deputy Military Spokesperson confirmed in a press release seen by Eye Radio saying that there were fighting going in the area.

However, Colonel Lam Paul could not provide details of the clashes.

The GAD Council of Ministers has been calling on the factions to respect the ceasefire agreement, which they violated shortly after it was signed in December 2017.

It has also urged the government and the opposition faction SPLM-IO of Dr Riek Machar to undertake the necessary investigation and ensure accountability of violators.