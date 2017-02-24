5 people, including a child killed in road ambush

The Commissioner of Mongalla County in Jubek State says a child was burnt to death in an attack on two vehicles on the road from Pibor this morning.

Elario Paul Fataki says incident between Mongalla and Pibor. He says the gunmen shot at one vehicle and burnt down another, killing the young girl.

“One small girl was in the car. She burned to death,” he told Eye Radio.

The motive of the attack is unknown.

Mongalla County Commissioner, Mr Elario, says there were at least 11 passengers aboard the two vehicles.

Five people were wounded in the incident and three others are missing.

Mr Elario told Eye Radio that the injured are currently receiving treatment at the Juba Teaching Hospital.

Buma State Coordinator Peter Lebelek also said the two vehicles were ambushed on the way.

He told Eye Radio that no suspect has been arrested so far.

Mr. Lebelek called on security agencies to provide protection on the road from Juba to Bor in Jonglei and to Pibor in Buma.