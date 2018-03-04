5 children die in Torit explosion

Five young children died in a grenade explosion in Torit town yesterday, an eyewitness has said.

The incident occurred at Addis Ababa residential area at around 3 in the evening.

The eyewitness – Richard Mila, also a relative to one of the deceased – says the explosion occurred when the children were playing with an unexploded ordinance near a kitchen.

The deceased – 2 girls and 3 boys, ranged in age from two to five.

“When it exploded, three children died instantly; and the other two were taken to the hospital where they later died,” Mila, who was at a nearby home when the incident occurred, told Eye Radio.

For his part, the Medical Direct of the Torit State Hospital – John Isaac – confirmed the incident to Eye Radio.

“Yesterday [Saturday], we received five casualties resulting from the grenade blast. Three out five were brought in dead and the two were admitted,” Dr Isaac said.

“Unfortunately at around dawn, they all passed on. So, in total, all the five that received yesterday have died.”

At least eight children died in a similar explosion in Bor recently.