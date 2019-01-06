48 inmates freed across South Sudan

The South Sudan National Prisons Service has released more than 40 inmates across the country

The 48 convicts charged with different crimes had successfully undergone reformation, correctional and rehabilitation.

They were trained in different vocational skills.

Their release was ordered over the weekend by President Salva Kiir – his first decree of the New Year. “According to the order number one 2019, the inmates have been released,” Anthony Oliver Legge, the prisons spokesperson confirmed.

“I think a big number of them have benefited from training at the vocational centre,” he said. Mr Legge hoped that the skills they acquired will help them cope in the society.

Wol Chol is one of the beneficiaries:”I thank the presidential order for our release. The prison is a place to discipline human being, and I thank the prison administration for their good cooperation.”

“Everything is very good, and my advice if you come and stay well, I think the prison will not have any problem with you,” he added.