About 400 residents remain in Kajo-keji after displacement – OCHA

The UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs says aid partners have estimated there are only around 400 people remaining in Kajo-Keji town.

They are mainly people with disabilities, children, and the elderly. The population of the town before the conflict erupted last year is not clear.

However, according to Sudan’s 2008 population census, Kajo-Keji town and its surrounding areas are inhabited by nearly 200, 000 people.

In a statement, OCHA says the aid agencies have also observed that the main hospital in Kajo-Keji has been vandalized and medical staffers working at the facility have fled.

However, it said Liwolo payam is hosting an estimated 30,000 IDPs who were displaced primarily from Kaya, Lainya, Morobo, and Yei.

OCHA also says Humanitarian partners estimate that tens of thousands of people remain displaced in areas in and around Lainya of Yei River state since October 2016.

It says new displacement and humanitarian needs continue to be reported in the Equatoria region as a result of continuous violence.