At least 40 dead, 78 wounded in cattle raiding in Bieh

At least 40 people have been killed and more than 70 injured during separate cattle related attacks this week in Bieh State, authorities in the region say.

In a telephone interview with Eye Radio on Tuesday, Peter Nin, Bieh State information minister said herders from the area were attacked while driving their cattle towards Akobo in search for pastures.

The incidents occurred in Kuolabiel and Duachan counties in Bieh State on Monday.

“It happened in two of the areas where some murle [Youth allegedly] attacked the cattle keepers on their way to water points in Akobo and Nyerol East,” he said.

Most of the victims were mainly children and women. “They killed more than 40 people and most of them are women and children plus youth who fought them.”

According to Nin, the attacker also made away with more than 6,000 heads of cattle.

Eye Radio’s efforts to reach Buma State authorities for a comment on the matter were not successful.