4 shot in Gudele market row

At least four people were shot during the Gudele Central Market squabbles on Monday, according to the Acting Police Spokesperson.

Rowdy commotions ensued between the organized forces deployed at the site and those claiming the land.

Last month, a group of chiefs who call themselves “64 tribes” allegedly started distributing land without permission from the Jubek state authority.

The state then deployed security organs in order to stop the allocation of plots.

“The police went and gave them a warning, sat down with the paramount chiefs and told them to evacuate but they refused and started using force against the police,” said Col James Dak, the acting police spokesperson.

“In our criminals court procedures and penal code, any unlawful assembly of people more than five without permission from us or national security is illegal.”

“One of them intended to grab a gun from a policeman and then the policeman fired on the air to disperse them and unfortunately some of the members got injured including a lady.”

The Mayor of Juba Municipal Council had earlier told Eye Radio that the chiefs have been collecting money from the public and giving them plots to build shops at the market.

This led to tensions, including firing of shots into the air by the police to disperse alleged illegal gatherings.

The Gudele Central Market was launched by the Juba City Council to compensate traders whose shops were demolished in Custom market in 2008.