4 people die of unknown disease in E. Lakes

Four people have died of an unknown disease characterized by nose bleeding and high fever in Yirol East County, according to health officials in Eastern Lakes.

Doctors said other symptoms include gum bleeding and vomiting blood.

The outbreak started two weeks ago, said James Adut Majok, the County Health Director.

“There are three people who have died from the disease in Thon-Abut-kok; those are the ones we have taken information to have died of that disease,” he said.

“Also one person has died in Adior, which makes total of four people.”

The State Minister of Health, Dr. Mariam Paul, said an assessment team led by the World Health Organization and the state ministry of health are investigating the disease.

“Those in Rumbek and Juba have been informed, and as far now, there is nobody who has been reported with the sickness,” she said.

“But still there is a need for more investigation to be done.”

Dr. Mariam warned residents across Eastern Lakes to refrain from eating meat from dead cows and unhealthy animals.