4-month-old baby abandoned in Wau

Police in Wau are searching for a mother of a 4-month-old baby boy that was found abandoned in the area on Sunday.

According to the Director of the Criminal Investigation Department in Wau, the baby was taken to the police by a woman who found him dumped near a river.

“We took the baby and we interrogated her and she said she found the baby in a farm at the bridge near Molim Institute,” said Lt Col Atod Bol Malek.

“She first heard the baby crying while she was sitting with her little son. She taught the baby was with his mother, but the baby’s cries grew louder.”

Lt Col Bol told Eye Radio that the baby is healthy and is currently being taken care of by the wife of the state governor.

According to the Transitional Constitution, every child has a right to be free from corporal punishment and cruel and inhuman treatment by any person including parents, school administrations and other institutions.

In all actions concerning children undertaken by public and private welfare institutions, courts of law, administrative authorities or legislative bodies, the paramount consideration shall be the best interest of the child.