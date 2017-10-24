4 missing after boat capsizes in Mingkaman

At least four people are missing after a boat capsized in the River Nile on Monday, the Deputy Chairperson of the Boat Association in Mingkaman has said.

David Garang said 41 passengers were onboard, when the passenger vessel destined for Mingkaman from Bor Town in Jonglei State, overturned.

It is not clear how the incident happened, but Mr. Garang said the captain of the boat has been arrested for questioning.

“This incident happened yesterday at night at 8 o’clock but no details are ready yet. The boat was coming from Bor to Golyar and it overturned and the captain was arrested,” he said.

Mr. Garang said no deaths or injuries were reported.

However, he told Eye Radio that a team has been searching for the missing individuals.

“Now we have reached Wonthow. We are still on the river,” he said.