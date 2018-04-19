4 men abducted on Juba-Yei Road released

Four people who were abducted on the Juba-Yei Road over the weekend have been released, says the SPLA Spokesperson.

The men – one South Sudanese and three Ugandan nationals – were ambushed as they were travelling on the road.

They were then dragged to the forest where their captors established contact with the relatives who promised to pay three million pounds in exchange for their freedom.

However, one of the captors who was coordinating the payment of the ransom was arrested.

SPLA Spokesperson Brigadier Lul Ruai says the four individuals were released on Thursday.

“That was after the intervention of one of the abductors who was captured. He was not directly involved but he was the coordinator for the abductors,” he said.

“He was contacted by his father who had promised to help in the release of the abductees and the process took us about three days.”

Brigadier Lul added that the other three abductors are still at large.