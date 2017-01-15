4 killed in Gok cattle raid

Four people have been killed in an attack by a suspected group of cattle raiders in Abiriu County, Gok State, an has said.

County Commissioner Bol Madok told Eye Radio the incident happened in Amolbut village Friday evening.

Mr Madok said the attackers are suspected to be a group of youth from a neighboring state.

He says the group made away with 60 heads of cattle and 30 goats.

Mr Madok urged the area residents and relatives of the deceased not to take the law into their hands by avenging the killing of their lost ones.

He added that the state government will handle the matter and ensure the culprits are brought to justice.