4 killed in renewed in Eastern Lakes

Four people were killed in Yirol East during a clash between Pakam cattle keepers and attackers from a neighboring state, according to Eastern Lakes Information Minister, Taban Abel.

Mr. Abel told Eye Radio that it occurred on Sunday when a group of armed youth he alleged to have come from a neighboring state raided cattle from herders in Adiang.

“They were well armed with light machine guns, not heavy one. They came and attacked the cattle camp and managed to take the cattle,” he said.

Abel said the cattle keepers who migrated from Western Lakes this year then pursued the attackers to recover their cattle, which resulted in the deadly clash.

“They went and ambushed them. They struggled until they brought back their cattle and they killed three people among the attackers. The attackers went back after they were repulsed,” he added.

This is the second time the Pakam pastoralists settling in Eastern Lakes’ Yirol East have been attacked this year.

In the first Incident last month, 16 people were killed in a fierce fighting between the herders and the attackers.