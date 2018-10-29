4 killed, 17 wounded in Gok’s cattle raid

At least four people were reportedly killed in a cattle rustling incident in Abiriu County in Gok State over the weekend, the minister of information in the state has said.

Minister John Madol, said among the deceased was a policeman and three civilians.

“Four people were killed, a policeman and three civilians.”

He said seventeen others were injured in the incident.

“The fighting has also left 17 people wounded and are now in the state hospital.”

Mr. Madol said the clashes took place when a group of armed youth attacks cattle camp in Abiriew county.

“On Saturday, a group of armed youth known as Gelweng came to Abirieu County, one of the counties of Gok state, they came in a huge number, well-armed and they raided cattle.”

He added that the organized forces who pursued raiders were able to recover hundreds of cattle.

“The organized forces in the county deployed to disarmed the civil population went after them with an intention to recover the raided cattle, where they managed to recover more than five hundred.”