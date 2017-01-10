4 detained over Bor court arson

Four people have been arrested over the burning of documents at a local court in Bor, Jonglei State.

State Inspector of Police Brigadier-General Ajang John Jok says the men were guarding the premises the night the documents were destroyed last week. They have been accused of sleeping on duty.

The motive of the incendiarism remains unknown.

“This incident happened at night and when those who were supposed to guard the building were sleeping,” Brig-Gen Ajang said.

He said they are investigating the matter. “We have deployed our CID to get evidence and look for suspects,” he added.

The court was dealing with minor cases such as theft, cattle raiding and divorce.

But the police inspector, Gen Ajang now says they have suspended resolving pending cases after the incident.

The state governor, Philip Panyang, has also confirmed the incident saying the police is investigating the matter.