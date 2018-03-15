3rd HLRF should focus on transitional justice – FODAG

A civil society group has urged IGAD mediators to ensure that chapter five of the 2015 peace agreement is discussed in the next round of the revitalization forum.

The chapter provides for establishment of commission for truth, reconciliation and healings; commission for human rights and a hybrid court.

The deal expected the transitional government to set up the three human institutions within six months of the formation of TGONU.

According to the Foundation for Democracy on Accountable Governance or FODAG, the TGoNU has done little about the institutions.

“Revitalizing the agreement means a comprehensive process of looking through all the chapters that are provided for in the agreement,” said David Jame, the Executive Director of FODAG.

The High Level Revitalization Forum was proposed in June last year to discuss full implementation of the Peace Agreement and develop a revised and realistic timeline.

The first phase was done in December in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement was signed by stakeholders.

Meanwhile, the second phase of the HLRF was held last month. However, it ended without parties agreeing on a clear way forward.