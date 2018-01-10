3rd edition of the National Unity Day games launched

The third edition of the National Unity Day games was launched officially on Wednesday by the Minister of Youth, Culture and Sports in Juba.

The Minister, Nadia Arop Dudi, said the event is a means of bringing young people in country together to promote peace.

Participants from 16 states are expcted to take part in the games which include football, basketball, netballs matches and athletics.

“This event will take off officially on the 27 of January through 4th February 2018,” she said.

“The main objective of the National Unity Day is to promote integration of diverse population through sport of fair play and sportsmanship.”

The event is sponsored by the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

“We believe in this tremendous potential of sports which can bring together the people of South Sudan regardless of tribal, political and cultural differences,” said Taban Geoffrey Koma, JICA’s Program Coordinator.

The theme for this year’s games is: “Sport for peace and social cohesion.”