35-year-old man sentenced to 14 years for raping a minor

The high court in Jonglei has passed a verdict sentencing a 35-year-old man to 14 years imprisonment for having raped 8-year-old girl child.

According to Justice John Yiel Aleu, the president of Jonglei High Court, he says the court received a file pertaining a rape case early this month.

Justice John Yiel said Mr. Ajak Akouc Ajak, a 35-year-old man who is an uncle to the victim was accused and arrested by the mother of the child for having raped her this month.

“Ajak Akouc has been arrested under section two 35:47 rapes cases, for the rape of the child of 8 years old and he has been convicted on December 12th and sentenced to prison for 14 years, and according to the customs the girl will be compensated with 5 cows.”

Justice Yiel stressed that he passed the verdict last week in regards to the statement by the young girl and the statement by the criminal himself who confessed that he raped the young girl.

He said that the man raped the girl during day hours when the mother of the girl went to fetch water for domestic use.

Justice Yiel said this is the second rape case he has handled since he started his recent work in Jonglei state.

The recent report from Medicines San Frontiers says about 125 women and girls had been raped while walking to emergency food distribution centers set up by international aid agencies.