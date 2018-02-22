Almost than 34,000 candidates pass 2017 PLE

The Ministry of General Education on Thursday announced the long-awaited results of the 2017 primary leaving examinations.

At least 41,000 candidates, out which 33,900 passed, sat for the exams in various centers across the country.

According to the results, male candidates performed better than their female counterparts with the top seven coming from St Andrew School in Jonglei State.

Gok is the best state, followed by Buma and Jonglei.

The figures also show that the best performed subject was Islamic Religious Education; while English was the least.

“Those who have passed the examinations were 33,900. So overall percentage is 83%,” said Deng Deng Hoc, the Minister of General Education and Instruction.

Three states, Fashoda, Maiwut and Latjor did not present candidates, added Mr Deng.

Five others states did not sit for the papers due to insecurity.

Last year’s PLE exams was conducted after a week late after it was postponed due to lack of funds.

It caused public outcry, with some members of public questioning how and why the government would fail to conduct the national exercise.

Students also complained and expressed worry when the results were delayed.