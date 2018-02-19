Conduct of elections this year ‘not viable’

The US, UK and Norway have called on all parties to reject any unilateral effort to extend power by all means this year.

The transitional period supposedly to be preceded by elections in May, ends in August this year as per the peace agreement.

The three countries known as Troika said that any conduct of elections as stipulated, are “not viable given the continuing conflict, lack of security, displacement of one third of the population, and severe food insecurity affecting half the population”.

There is need for a negotiated path to elections that guarantee the protection of fundamental political freedoms, and significant improvements in security and humanitarian conditions, the Troika said in a statement.

“The Troika calls on all parties to reconvene in the next round of talks as scheduled, without preconditions, to address the important security and governance arrangements”, saying that they are essential for peace.

It encouraged the parties to set as priorities the separation of powers, dispute resolution and reconciliation mechanisms, service delivery, and accountability.

The trio also called on the parties to develop practical security arrangements that end violence and build confidence, and set out a realistic path to broader security sector reform.

They urged the parties to support financial reforms that address corruption and build confidence in public institutions.

According to them, the arrangements must not be advantage to any political, armed, or ethnic group.

However, the Troika acknowledged commitment and progress made by the parties during the second round of talks which ended last Friday.