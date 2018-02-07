Over 300 children released from armed groups

More than 300 children, including 87 girls, were released by armed groups in Yambio this morning.

According to UNICEF, this is the first release of children by any armed group in South Sudan in more than a year.

In statement, UNICEF says this is the beginning of a process that is expected to see at least 700 children freed in the coming weeks.

UNICEF Representative Mahimbo Mdoe says it is a curial step in achieving ultimate goal of having all of the thousands of children still in the ranks of armed groups reunited with their families.

During the release ceremony, the children were formally disarmed and provided with civilian clothes.

“I decided to go to the bush by myself due to the challenges that I was facing,” said Moses, teenager, Eye Radio in Yambio.

“I had to join my friends. We robbed some property from the people [travelers] and kidnapped some.”

UNICEF says medical screenings will be carried out, and the children will receive counselling and psychosocial support as part of the reintegration program which is implemented by UNICEF and its partners.

It also says those with relatives in the area will be reunited with their families, while others will be placed in interim care centers until their families can be traced.